Trump lawyer fumes after his university prohibits him from using their address in his court filings

Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com)
Law professor John Eastman recently filed a case with the Supreme Court on behalf of President Donald Trump. Now the school he is affiliated with, Chapman University in California, is seeking to distance itself from his legal actions.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the university told Eastman – who is challenging the constitutionality of how Pennsylvania handled mail-in ballots during the 2020 election – that he can no longer use their email, phone number and physical address in his court filings.
"A recent court filing by the Trump campaign shows that Eastman has since changed his listed address to a UPS store in Anaheim," the publication reported.
Eastman now claims to be a victim of "cancel culture." Writing in The American Mind, the professor claimed that Chapman would be "shouting the accomplishment from the rooftops" if he were representing Barack Obama rather than Trump.
"[B]ecause the President at issue was Donald Trump, who invokes a visceral hatred from the overwhelmingly left-wing faculty on campus (yes, you read that right), howls instead of cheers rang out when my representation of the President became public," Eastman complained.
"A recent court filing by the Trump campaign shows that Eastman has since changed his listed address to a UPS store in Anaheim," the publication reported.

Eastman now claims to be a victim of "cancel culture." Writing in The American Mind, the professor claimed that Chapman would be "shouting the accomplishment from the rooftops" if he were representing Barack Obama rather than Trump.

"[B]ecause the President at issue was Donald Trump, who invokes a visceral hatred from the overwhelmingly left-wing faculty on campus (yes, you read that right), howls instead of cheers rang out when my representation of the President became public," Eastman complained.
Not long to go now before many of us get to spread some good tidings and joy as we celebrate Christmas.
The main ways we understand and mark the occasion seem to be rather similar across the world. It's about time with community, family, food-sharing, gift-giving and overall merry festivities.
But while Christmas is ostensibly a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus, many of the rituals and customs come from other traditions, both spiritual and secular.
The first Christmas
The journey of Christmas into the celebration we know and recognise today is not a straight line.
The first Christmas celebrations were recorded in Ancient Rome in the fourth century. Christmas was placed in December, around the time of the northern winter solstice.
It is not difficult to spot the similarities between our now long-standing Christmas traditions and the Roman festival of Saturnalia, which was also celebrated in December and co-existed with Christian belief for a period of time.
History teaches that messianic hopes lead to poor outcomes for the societies that embrace them. Yet, they continue to surface — even today, with the elevation of Donald Trump by some to messiah-like status.
Josephus, a Jewish historian who survived the war, writes an eye-witness account of the events that led to the second cataclysmic destruction of Jerusalem. He reports that, leading to the Jewish revolt in 66 CE, numerous bandits fomented rebellion against Rome in ways that suggest they had messianic pretensions: one false prophet gathered mobs in the wilderness and led them to the Mount of Olives, promising to breach the city walls.
More poignantly, Josephus narrates the final hours of the Jerusalem temple before it was burned to the ground, when thousands of common people, including women and children, gathered in the temple cloisters because a prophet had predicted that God would deliver them from there. In language choked with emotion, Josephus describes the foolish waste of life that day due to false hopes in divine intercession.
Sixty-five years later, another disastrous rebellion against Rome culminated in brutal conquest, death and slavery for hundreds of thousands of Judeans — leading to the disintegration of Jewish society in Judea for over a century. This failed revolt by a man with messianic pretensions, dubbed “Son-of-a-Star" (Bar Kokhba), resulted in political domination by foreign rulers and the dispersion of the Judean population into foreign lands until the modern era.
If evangelicals regard Trump as their saviour and the one who will rectify the moral and political imbalance they perceive is afflicting American society, the QAnon movement has taken this doctrine of salvation to the next level: Exploiting human emotion and concern for children, the movement posits a global child sex-trafficking ring run by high level Democrats and the Hollywood elite.
QAnon followers believe that this criminal network controls the U.S. government — menacingly labelled “the Deep State" — and operates with impunity across the globe.
Their conspiratorial mythology centres on Trump, who is acclaimed as the tireless leader, fighting to destroy this evil cabal. QAnon believers anticipate an imminent revelation of the truth, referred to as the Great Awakening, and predict an impending apocalypse cryptically referred to as “the Show."
