Trump lawyer fumes after his university prohibits him from using their address in his court filings
Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com)

Law professor John Eastman recently filed a case with the Supreme Court on behalf of President Donald Trump. Now the school he is affiliated with, Chapman University in California, is seeking to distance itself from his legal actions.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the university told Eastman – who is challenging the constitutionality of how Pennsylvania handled mail-in ballots during the 2020 election – that he can no longer use their email, phone number and physical address in his court filings.

"A recent court filing by the Trump campaign shows that Eastman has since changed his listed address to a UPS store in Anaheim," the publication reported.

Eastman now claims to be a victim of "cancel culture." Writing in The American Mind, the professor claimed that Chapman would be "shouting the accomplishment from the rooftops" if he were representing Barack Obama rather than Trump.

"[B]ecause the President at issue was Donald Trump, who invokes a visceral hatred from the overwhelmingly left-wing faculty on campus (yes, you read that right), howls instead of cheers rang out when my representation of the President became public," Eastman complained.