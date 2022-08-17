Trump stuck with the D-list as experienced lawyers refuse to help him with FBI investigation

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that former President Donald Trump is struggling to find reputable lawyers to assist him as the FBI investigates his unusual retention of highly classified information at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes," reported Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany, and Rosalind S. Helderman. "'Everyone is saying no,' said a prominent Republican lawyer, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations."

"Ordinarily, the prestige and publicity of representing a former president, as well as the new and complex legal issues at stake in this case, would attract high-powered attorneys. But Trump’s search is being hampered by his divisiveness, as well as his reputation for stiffing vendors and ignoring advice," said the report. "'In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today it’s not the same,' said Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Trump who was convicted of tax evasion, false statements, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress in 2018. 'He’s also a very difficult client in that he’s always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.'"

According to the report, the legal team Trump is stuck with is less than prepared to help him with such a high-profile legal battle.

"People familiar with the search for legal help said the effort includes Susie Wiles, a close adviser to Trump, and attorney Christina Bobb, who was present at Mar-a-Lago during the search and signed for the list of documents taken," said the report. "Former campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn is taking a prominent role, and former White House aide Kash Patel is advising informally. Patel is raising money for a 'legal offense' fund by selling merchandise such as tank tops and beanies emblazoned with the logo 'K$H.'"

"Trump’s other lawyer currently based in Florida is Lindsey Halligan, whose practice, according to a professional biography, focuses on insurance claims at residential and commercial properties," said the report. "She was admitted to the Florida bar in 2014. A search of federal court records found no filings under her name. She did not respond to requests for comment."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Leverage': Here's why Trump may have refused to return classified documents

You can read more here.