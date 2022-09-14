Michael Cohen urges Trump’s lawyers to flee before they ‘become entrenched in his lies and illegalities’
Michael Cohen leaving a federal court in Lower Manhattan in 2018. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump is facing lawyer problems and his legal issues grown, Vice News reports.

Motions filed late, technical errors, incoherent arguments, two Trump lawyers inadvertently making themselves witnesses -- all issues that are currently plaguing Trump's legal team.

“Their legal briefs aren’t even well-written,” Nick Ackerman, a former member of the prosecution team in the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, told Vice. “They’re contradictory. They’re a joke. There was one paper I had to read five or six times just to figure out what they were saying. It was really that bad.”

In August, the DOJ accused two Trump attorneys, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb of misinforming government attorneys about whether, and where, sensitive government documents were being held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Michael Cohen was Trump's former personal lawyer and so-called "fixer" before pleading guilty to criminal charges in 2018 and serving a three-year sentence. Speaking to Vice, he said that Corcoran and Bobb should ditch Trump as soon as they can.

“The smartest thing Corcoran and Bobb could do at this time would be to distance themselves from Trump,” Cohen said. “The longer they remain associated to the former president, the more they will become entrenched in his lies and illegalities.”

“Donald will do what he always does: apply blame to them,” Cohen said.

