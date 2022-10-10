Trump lawyer Christina Bobb threw colleagues under the bus to avoid being 'fall gal' for docs scandal: report

Former One America News host Christina Bobb, who is currently serving as one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys, reportedly told federal investigators last week that she is not responsible for the false declaration she signed that asserted Trump had turned over all documents that had been requested by the federal government from Mar-a-Lago.

According to NBC News' sources, Bobb told investigators that she was not the person who drafted the false statement, which was actually written by fellow Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran.

Bobb also reportedly told investigators that Corocoran had told her to sign the statement, and that she demanded he add in a disclaimer stating that all requested documents had been returned "based upon the information that has been provided to me."



A source whom NBC News describes as familiar with Bobb's testimony said that she will not be held criminally responsible for the false statement.

"She is not going to be charged," the source said. "She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth."

The source went on to say that Bobb would not be taking the fall for anything related to the statement she signed.

“People made [Bobb] the fall guy -- or fall gal, for what it’s worth -- and it’s wrong,” the source explained. “Yes, she signed the declaration. No one disputes that. But what she signed is technically accurate... The people who told her to sign it should know better.”