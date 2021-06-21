Trump-loving lawyers admit defeat in lawsuit against MLB All-Star Game move

The legal team headed up by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood has finally admitted defeat in their lawsuit against the 2021 MLB All-Star game being moved out of Atlanta.

Law and Crime explained Monday that the "Kraken" legal team attempted to legally reverse Major League Baseball's decision to move their game to Denver, Colorado after Georgia passed their restrictive voter suppression law.

Job Creators Network (JCN) CEO Alfredo Ortiz admitted defeat but pledged to continue fighting to make it right. He didn't explain whether that entails new lawsuits or what that means.

"While we are withdrawing our case from federal court here in New York, we will continue to evaluate our legal options and other out-of-court opportunities," Ortiz said pledging further information in the "coming days."

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni recently called their lawsuit was "weak and muddled." It's a blow to the Kraken team who heard such attacks from judges in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states where they fought lawsuits to change the 2020 election.

