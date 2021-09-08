Trump argues there were 15 million uncounted ballots as he lays groundwork for 2024 White House bid

Donald Trump on Tuesday lied about the 2020 presidential election as he reportedly prepares to run again 2024.

"With a flurry of activity from his main political committee and hints dropped in private conversations with confidantes and advisers, Donald Trump is signaling a heightened interest in reclaiming the White House — and laying the necessary groundwork to do it," Politico reported Tuesday.

"Perhaps more revealing, less than a month ago the PAC announced it hired two top operatives from Iowa dedicated to 'advancing Save America's goals of electing strong, pro-Trump, America First conservatives.' The Iowa staffers also serve another purpose, Trump advisers say: they can keep an eye on the other potential Republican presidential candidates flooding the first-in-the-nation caucus state," Politico explained.

Aaron Blake of The Washington Post noted that Trump, who has been banned from posting on social media, sent two emails to reporters only 2 minutes apart.

The first announced an October 9th rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The second had a subject line reading "We. Cannot. Trust. Mail. In. Ballots."

"This is a very sad day for the more than 75 MILLION Americans who voted for me, and the 15 MILLION Americans whose ballots were not counted," Trump wrote.

Trump, who received 74,224,319 votes, was apparently referring to 15 million unreturned ballots as uncounted ballots, Blake noted.

Also on Tuesday, Trump went on Newsmax and pushed unfounded conspiracy theory that the California recall election was "probably rigged."

"The one thing they're good at is rigging elections, so I predicted a rigged election, Trump said of Democrats.