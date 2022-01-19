George Conway: Trump 'lied his derrière off' for two months — and the Jan. 6 committee is on it
Prominent GOP attorney George Conway explained why Donald Trump is facing legal peril as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol investigates his actions.

"George, I want to start with the phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle," CNN's John Berman said. "What could turn up in the phone records that could be damaging?"

"I think -- my guess would be, and this is not based on any specific knowledge, but based on the subject matters that the committee is looking into and where these people were positioned, they will look at two things," Conway replied. "One, they will look at the planning and organization for all the things that led up to Jan. 6th. What involvement did people around Trump have in the organization of Jan. 6th? What context did they have with the people who were running the so-called Willard Hotel such as [Rudy] Giuliani and others?

"And the question also is what happened on Jan. 6th when, you know, the things started to go awry on Capitol Hill. What was Donald Trump doing? And that is all extremely important because it goes to Donald Trump's state of mind," he said. "Why was he just sitting there? And Stephanie Grisham said he was watching gleefully."

"Did he try to impede and obstruct the Jan. 6th counting of votes? He certainly did," Conway said. "He did it in a number of ways. He lied his ass off, excuse the language," Conway said.

"Very early for that, George," CNN's Kasie Hunt interjected.

"I'm sorry. I didn't even have my coffee," Conway replied. "He lied his derrière off for two months."

