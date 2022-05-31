Former Wyoming GOP official tells Trump to back off attacks on Liz Cheney: 'We don't need to be told how to vote'

On CNN Tuesday, Dr. Joseph McGinley, former chair of the Natrona County, Wyoming Republican Party, called on former President Donald Trump to cease his attacks on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Cheney, a conservative critic of Trump, was one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach him after January 6, and is serving on the House committee investigating the attack — which has infuriated the former president and his allies. But, said McGinley, Trump's personal feud is only hurting the state of Wyoming.
"Every election is important," said McGinley. "Here in Wyoming we have a single House representative. For us, people of Wyoming, this is important. Maybe not for President Trump, but for us in Wyoming, yes, this election is important."
"What's your reaction to how he's targeting her?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.
"Well, it's unfortunate," said McGinley. "You know, here in Wyoming, we don't need to be told how to vote. We can look at the voting record of Representative Cheney. We can see she represents us very well. She has for the past several years. Having individuals come in from out of state, endorsing candidates, it's great for the candidate, but I don't think it will influence voters here in the state."
"He calls her a RINO [Republican In Name Only]," continued Keilar. "What do you think about that, and more broadly people in Wyoming think about that?"
"First of all, the name-calling is unnecessary," said McGinley. "Secondly, I don't know how you call one of the most assertive individuals in the House of Representatives — I don't know how you call them a RINO. That's the problem with name-calling and back and forth. There's a proven record here. There's facts. If you look at how Representative Cheney has voted, she's voted in line with President Trump many years. For the people of Wyoming, those values are conservative values. Calling someone a RINO, calling names, that doesn't help move the conversation forward."
Watch below:
Dr. Joseph McGinley tells Trump to lay off Liz Cheney attacks www.youtube.com