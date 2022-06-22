'Rebuked again' in Georgia: Trump loses 2 more primaries as his grip on GOP wanes: report

Two Trump-endorsed candidates in Georgia lost GOP primary runoff elections on Tuesday, according to projections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Associated Press projected that former Georgia state Sen. Vernon Jones to businessman Mike Collins in the tenth district.

And in the 6th district, the AJC and AP are projecting that Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans.

"It gets worse for Trump in Georgia. Two of his candidates have now lost their congressional runoffs today," wrote Aaron Blake of The Washington Post. "And Vernon Jones and Jake Evans are both currently trailing by a Perdue-esque margins -- 76-24 and 71-29, respectively."

" Add Jake Evans and Vernon Jones to the list that includes David Perdue, Jody Hice, John Gordon and Patrick Witt," CNN's Mike Warren reported. "Trump did more for some, including a telerally for Evans last night."

Greg Bluestein reported for the AJC on the runoffs under the headline, "Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust."

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who survived an attempted Trump ouster, spent the day testifying before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.



