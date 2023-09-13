Trump notches loss in Colorado suit to bar him from ballot: report

According to the report, Boebert was not directly named in the incident report, but Boebert's campaign office confirmed that she was at the performance and ordered to leave.

Per the incident report, the offending patrons were being loud and using recording equipment. One of the ushers said, “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.” Police were summoned, and monitored the lobby until Boebert and the other patron left the premises.

Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton responded to the news by saying, “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice.’”

The congresswoman herself took to X to similarly downplay the incident, writing, "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!"

Boebert, a far-right lawmaker who has often clashed even with other far-right lawmakers, has come under fire for a number of controversies, most recently one in which she threw away a pin handed to her representing a Uvalde shooting victim.