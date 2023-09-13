Trump notches loss in Colorado suit to bar him from ballot: report

Donald Trump is facing yet another legal loss on Tuesday, after a judge rejected the former president's bid to move to federal court a Colorado case seeking to bar him from the state's 2024 ballot.
Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer sent the lawsuit back to a state court in Denver County where it was filed last week by a group of six voters, according to NBC, which first reported on the four-page order.
"Brimmer, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, said that Trump had not properly served Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, or obtained her consent for removal as required by law," NBC reported.
"Because Secretary Griswold accepted service before Mr. Trump removed the case and she did not join in or consent to removal, the Court finds that removal was defective," Brimmer wrote, according to the report.