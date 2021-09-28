Trump loses bid to enforce nondisclosure agreement against Omarosa Manigault Newman
(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump's effort to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has failed, The New York Times reports.

Trump sued Manigault Newman after she published incriminating tell-all book about him in 2018.

"The decision in the case, which Mr. Trump's campaign filed in August 2018 with the American Arbitration Association in New York, comes as the former president is enmeshed in a number of investigations and legal cases related to his private company," the Times reports.

In a statement, Manigault Newman, who was also a contestant on the reality TV show "The Apprentice," said that Trump "has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years."

"Finally the bully has met his match!" she added.

"That's right, folks. We won," said her attorney, John M. Phillips, on Twitter. "We won. We won. We beat the former President of the United States at his own game and added precedent to show his NDA is worthless."

