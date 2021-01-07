Trump acknowledges he will leave the White House -- in 4 am statement on aide's Twitter account

President Donald Trump was unable to tweet his comments after Mike Pence certified their re-election loss before a joint-session of Congress.

Twitter suspended his account after he praised the insurrectionists who violently stormed the U.S. capitol on Wednesday, resulting in four deaths.

The declaration by Pence marked Trump losing at the ballot box, Electoral College, in the courts and before Congress.

Unable to tweet himself, Trump released a comment on Twitter through aide Dan Scavino.

In it, Trump acknowledges there will be a transition, but continues to repeat his delusions about the election that resulted in the fatal attack on the capitol.



