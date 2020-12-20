Trump wants to overturn the election -- but this government expert reveals why you should sleep well tonight
Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump has continued his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but an expert on how Washington, D.C. works believes you should sleep well tonight.

On Saturday morning, Trump falsely tweeted that President-elect Joe Bided, "didn't win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught."

Saturday afternoon, Trump falsely tweeted, "The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won!"

Biden did win.

Despite Trump's threats, former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub explained on Saturday evening why he is "not afraid."

Here is his thread: