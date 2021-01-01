Trump whines about GOP override of his veto of the defense funding bill

President Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago early to go back to Washington one week ahead of his Jan. 6 protest rally he intends to host to attack the 2020 election results. That left a void of attendees interested in hanging out with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Rudy Giuliani and Vanilla Ice. "No official explanation for the President's early departure from Mar-a-Lago was given, though he remains consumed with efforts to overturn the election results and tensions are ratcheting up in the Persian Gulf ahead of the one-year anniversary of the US killing of Iran's top general," CNN.com reported.

<p>While Don Jr. was joined by his brother Eric and half-sister Tiffany, Ivanka and Jared Kushner were not in attendance. </p><p>"Many guests and entertainers were left disappointed upon learning from CNN late Wednesday that Trump would be leaving Florida early," the report said. "Ticket prices for the New Year's Eve gala have steadily increased since Trump took office, and reached up to $1,000 this year, a person familiar with the matter said."</p><p>While 500 tickets were sold, the ballroom, which holds 700 people, was largely vacant except for a few dozen couples dancing. </p><p>While many attacked the maskless crowd as a superspreader event, most in Trump's circle have already had the virus and likely assume <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-us-2020-54429222" target="_blank">they're "immune," as the president said</a>. Though some noted that the lyrics "play that funky music 'til you die" seemed to have an apt call. </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0624b0f0ce0a481944ef7b82c602c2a" id="64678"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345066634084573185"><div style="margin:1em 0">New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago during deadly pandemic https://t.co/oICbuJzpH1</div> — Daniel Uhlfelder (@Daniel Uhlfelder)<a href="https://twitter.com/DWUhlfelderLaw/statuses/1345066634084573185">1609523850.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8fa9ec4a0cf77f38caa5eaeeb14bbc68" id="fedaf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345115250530676737"><div style="margin:1em 0">As the United States surpasses 20 million cases of COVID-19, a maskless party? Are there now laws in Florida? Painter)<a href="https://twitter.com/RWPUSA/statuses/1345115250530676737">1609535441.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abf0a1ae4793511b8f13d8e49c9b5eea" id="1a371"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345088608248598528"><div style="margin:1em 0">Imagine risking one's family and others for... *checks notes* Vanilla Ice, Don Jr craving a fresh line of yayo, a… https://t.co/WwXhnctnwe</div> — Chris (@Chris)<a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoCountySC/statuses/1345088608248598528">1609529089.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>See the ridicule below: </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2f3f0b6ab1c31c6dba5822d1eea667b" id="30e92"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345091979701579777"><div style="margin:1em 0">I am so mad that Vanilla Ice is MAGA that I drove 12 hours to my parent's house to go in the attic and smash his most recent cassette.</div> — Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski)<a href="https://twitter.com/tonyposnanski/statuses/1345091979701579777">1609529893.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7e5ad1957b5ca24b97583735dc0c9270" id="1f8c7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345087886211883008"><div style="margin:1em 0">I just saw video of Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing to Vanilla Ice as she shouted the words 'play that funky music white… https://t.co/f5HrERwDkN</div> — NoelCaslerComedy (@NoelCaslerComedy)<a href="https://twitter.com/CaslerNoel/statuses/1345087886211883008">1609528917.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5bedcc0026d42b3c78d95172400dc45" id="c42ff"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345096493586329603"><div style="margin:1em 0">Imagine going to a NYE party in the middle of a pandemic and risking everything to see Vanilla Ice.</div> — Jesse Lifson (@Jesse Lifson)<a href="https://twitter.com/DoYouEvenLif/statuses/1345096493586329603">1609530969.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a9cc7a0d125dc2e879ada3392c181bb" id="0ab9d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345109674526343168"><div style="margin:1em 0">Maskless AND they could only manage to get Vanilla Ice to perform. Its unreal how trashy these people are. https://t.co/2MiyWJy3Ij</div> — Shawn Patterson (@Shawn Patterson)<a href="https://twitter.com/shawnmpatterson/statuses/1345109674526343168">1609534111.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab231a98c9f2c35bc7350dc2b8ac425c" id="5d0c3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345105199585579008"><div style="margin:1em 0">One day a corporate event producer will Try to regain a fellow bar patron: “So then I said, ‘Sir, we tried all the… https://t.co/SIm6t2LqcC</div> — Eric Ortner (@Eric Ortner)<a href="https://twitter.com/eortner/statuses/1345105199585579008">1609533045.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20dff662653d8181e16813d7dfa21335" id="6010f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345106296052342784"><div style="margin:1em 0">Vanilla Ice is a fake, wife beater, and thief. It’s no wonder he was invited to Mar-a-lago.</div> — 🌼Ami🌼 (@🌼Ami🌼)<a href="https://twitter.com/yellowdaisyami/statuses/1345106296052342784">1609533306.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d023b8e103641a03914a4de3f5c4ab10" id="8bd03"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345080409743269895"><div style="margin:1em 0">And 2020 ends not with a bang, but with a superspreading Vanilla Ice concert at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/xXGZdYXexP</div> — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@Dr. Angela Rasmussen)<a href="https://twitter.com/angie_rasmussen/statuses/1345080409743269895">1609527134.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2252189e2ff6316854c13b7c24176bf6" id="69bdc"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345091415861288960"><div style="margin:1em 0">When Vanilla Ice sings unironically "play that funky music till you die" during a pandemic at Mar-A-Lago. https://t.co/CrVClL69i6</div> — Gena Hymowech🏳️‍🌈 (@Gena Hymowech🏳️‍🌈)<a href="https://twitter.com/genah/statuses/1345091415861288960">1609529758.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ad32976a9d1b4bf2b6ad94c888b659ec" id="b4849"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345089872290148352"><div style="margin:1em 0">Vanilla Ice is trending under politics so I’m not holding my breath for 2021 to act right https://t.co/fAAgma8Ffb</div> — AlloMudda AlloFadda (@AlloMudda AlloFadda)<a href="https://twitter.com/allomuddak/statuses/1345089872290148352">1609529390.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33c4d49bfb848f8392d52fe8cbd4f44d" id="3dbf9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345100592398667776"><div style="margin:1em 0">The difference between Vanilla Ice and Donald Trump is that Vanilla Ice knows he's a joke</div> — Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)<a href="https://twitter.com/PalmerReport/statuses/1345100592398667776">1609531946.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f890a16b7dc000f3e76c36bb5d01121" id="5d476"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345092031698391044"><div style="margin:1em 0">Vanilla Ice is trending so it’s time to bust out this gem: https://t.co/dnPeHAjd4N</div> — Richard Atta Amoako (@Richard Atta Amoako)<a href="https://twitter.com/Attamantium/statuses/1345092031698391044">1609529905.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2f97247574ae6cb08a10e4118b63c3f0" id="dd7ea"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345101334777790464"><div style="margin:1em 0">Ok, don’t judge but I kinda wish I could watch a 24/7 roving interior camera of mar a lago. With audio, of course.… https://t.co/88Ir7umsjb</div> — Kathy Griffin (@Kathy Griffin)<a href="https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/statuses/1345101334777790464">1609532123.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38d1f5381f4bd307204d52930b699749" id="a5740"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345085953090727938"><div style="margin:1em 0">@KevinMKruse This is exactly what you would imagine would be front and center at a Vanilla Ice concert in 2020. https://t.co/8Y0Ic4K6uQ</div> — Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/statuses/1345085953090727938">1609528456.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="369fa82d7c85df53bd58c6c92560de92" id="4fa78"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344836049403486208"><div style="margin:1em 0">Things are looking classy at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/gBcoCWnQkZ</div> — Schooley (@Schooley)<a href="https://twitter.com/Rschooley/statuses/1344836049403486208">1609468874.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="03fecc566e35ecd0ffe45a896a67c0c1" id="ffb46"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345031686216691712"><div style="margin:1em 0">Nothing epitomizes 2020 Trumpism more than an obviously hard up Berlin playing “Take My Breath Away” at a Mar-A-Lag… https://t.co/SzBo1n7HMb</div> — Hesiod Theogeny (@Hesiod Theogeny)<a href="https://twitter.com/Hesiod2k11/statuses/1345031686216691712">1609515518.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e923885dcaf233c83e90c35964be9f4c" id="b003f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344873723187195904"><div style="margin:1em 0">Things are really getting nuts at Mar-a-Lago now. https://t.co/1fH6xX4lPv</div> — Schooley (@Schooley)<a href="https://twitter.com/Rschooley/statuses/1344873723187195904">1609477856.0</a></blockquote></div>