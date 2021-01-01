Trump whines about GOP override of his veto of the defense funding bill
Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Senate GOP on Friday after they voted to override his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The president was mad that the defense bill didn't include a provision in it that had nothing to do with defense. It is the infamous Section 230 part of the laws governing tech companies. It absolves them from liabilities associated with what people say on their platforms. It would allow Trump to sue Twitter for millions of dollars for individuals slandering him.

"Our Republican Senate just missed the opportunity to get rid of Section 230, which gives unlimited power to Big Tech companies. Pathetic!!! Now they want to give people ravaged by the China Virus $600, rather than the $2000 which they so desperately need. Not fair, or smart!" Trump tweeted.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has already attempted to sue individuals on Twitter who trolled him as his fake mother and a fake cow. The cases were dismissed.

Trump was then mocked for being "triggered." The president then complained that Fox News television sucked. CNN and MSNBC news shows went off the air due to the holiday. He complained he was flipping it to the conspiracy theory network OANN.