Federal officials searching for person who carved 'Trump' into the back of a manatee

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is searching for the person who carved the word "Trump" onto the back of a manatee, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Officials were contacted after the animal was discovered in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, Florida, over the weekend.

Anyone with information regarding the abuse of the animal are asked to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at 888-404-3922.