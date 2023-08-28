Judge rebuffs Trump on 2026 trial date and sets March 2024 for federal election interference case
Flanked by attorneys, former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom for an arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City. - Seth Wenig/Getty Images North America/TNS

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a March 2024 date for Donald Trump's federal election interference trial against the objections of his attorneys.

"While Mr. Trump has the right for time to prepare, the public has a right to the prompt and efficient resolution of this matter," Chutkan said after a short recess in a heated hearing where Trump attorney John Lauro had argued for an April 2026 trial date.

Chutkan then said she was setting a trial date of March 4, 2024, just months after the government's proposed date of January 2.

Lauro reluctantly agreed to the new date but insisted it would not afford Trump effective counsel.

"My primary concern here, as it is, in every case, is the interest of justice and that I've balanced the defendant's right to adequately prepare," Chutkan remarked.

