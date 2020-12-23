'An act of sedition': NY AG burns Trump for hosting White House summit on martial law
New York Attorney General Letitia James (screengrab)

New York Attorney General Letitia James is not happy with some of President Donald Trump's recent antics.

Via Mediaite, James told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah this week that the president deserves to be roundly condemned for hosting a summit at the White House this week that included former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who has been openly advocating for the president to declare martial law to remain in power.

"The reality is is that this is an act of sedition," she said. "This president is engaging in illegality, and the fact that he would even consider martial law is an affront to our values, and to the Constitution."

James speculated that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election had two main goals: Assuaging his ego and making money.

"It's fundraising," she said. "That's all that this is. Fundraising. And that's all that he cares about. He's in the White House, and he stews on the fact that he's a loser, and he lost this election, and unfortunately he's finding it hard to accept. He lost."

Watch the interview below.