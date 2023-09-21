Mary Trump and Donald Trump
Mary Trump and her uncle Donald Trump (Photo: Screen captures)

Donald Trump is getting nervous and there are "clear signs" in his behavior, the former president's niece said on Thursday.

Trump recently amped up his attacks on fellow conservatives, this time targeting the Koch network. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Charles Koch is "very stupid," among other things.

"Very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated Globalist Charles Koch of the Koch Network doesn’t have a clue. He said his best years were the four years during the Trump Administration, and now his people are aimlessly throwing away other people’s money. Watch what happens to Charles Koch!" Trump wrote.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

On Thursday, Trump's niece had some choice words for her family member.

"I’m sorry Donald, but calling Charles Koch a 'very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated globalist,; is a clear sign to me… You must be getting nervous that Koch has already raised more than $70 million to oppose you in the Republican presidential primary. And there’s more coming," she said. "I can only imagine how off-the-charts your anxiety is especially since you know there is so much more trouble coming your way. Your childish name calling can only take you so far."

Mary Trump added:

"Even more transparent than your anxiety is your jealousy. Charles Koch is at least 24x richer than you. You really shouldn't let your emotions take over like this Donald. Your pattern of name-calling and grievance is wearing thin and it just makes you look like the weak loser you are."

SmartNewsTrump Indictment