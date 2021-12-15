'Should be replaced ASAP!' Trump calls for McConnell's ouster again in latest tantrum

Despite the fact that Democrats' Build Back Better bill has been punted in the United States Senate, former President Donald Trump nonetheless claimed on Wednesday that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would nonetheless be to blame for its purportedly imminent passage.

"Mitch McConnell has given away the Unfrastructure Bill and will soon be giving away the Build Back Worse Bill, which will change the very fabric of our society," Trump charged. "This was all made possible by the two-month extension he gave the Democrats, the separation of the two Bills, and, most importantly, his lack of courage in playing the Debt Ceiling Card. He has grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory!"



Trump went on to demand McConnell's removal as Senate GOP leader.

"How this guy can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension—this is coming not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party," the twice-impeached former president concluded. "He is a disaster and should be replaced as 'Leader' ASAP!”

Even though McConnell twice voted against convicting Trump during his two impeachment trials, he has nonetheless drawn the former president's fury by directly blaming him for the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Read the full statement below.