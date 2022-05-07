Trump cheered at Kentucky Derby as he tramples on McConnell's turf in ongoing GOP feud: report

Donald Trump was in the home state of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday to attend the Kentucky Derby.

"After the singing of My Old Kentucky Home, the Derby big screens showed former President Donald Trump who is in attendance for a super pac fundraiser. His image was met with mostly loud cheers and the chanting of U-S-A," Julia Benbrook reported for Spectrum News.

The crowd's response wasn't quite as favorable where Kentucky Public Radio managing editor Ryland Barton was seating.

"Derby crowd erupts in cheers and boos as former President Trump pops up on the jumbotron," he reported.

MAGA supporters could attend Trump's fundraiser for $75,000, The New York Times reported under the headline, "Donald Trump is holding a fund-raiser at the Derby, trampling on Mitch McConnell’s turf."



"The appearance on Saturday comes at a particularly testy moment in the relationship between Trump and McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, a four-year marriage of political convenience that imploded when McConnell opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election," the newspaper reported. "Trump, whose power is derived from his ability to project the image of party kingmaker, seemed to relish the chance to upstage McConnell on his own turf."

Trump was spotted with billionaire Kelly Craft, who served in his administration as ambassador to the United Nations and Canada.

"Trump’s Derby guest list is not public, but the hosts are said to include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general; Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence; Matthew G. Whitaker, the former acting attorney general; and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a television personality who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.," The Times reported. "Trump has attended the Kentucky Derby in the past, and last year, when Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance, he inserted himself into the national conversation, calling the horse a 'junkie' in a statement."

McConnell is not attending his state's "Run for the Roses" this year. He is in Utah to eulogize for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

Meanwhile, conservative pundit Dick Morris told Newsmax that McConnell is trying to "knock out" Trump's candidates in the 2020 midterms.

