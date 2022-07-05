How Trump has 'spent his entire life manipulating media'

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow walked through the new teaser footage for British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder's depiction of former President Donald Trump's family throughout the plot to steal the 2020 election — and what it says about how Trump operates.

"What do we think the panel might glean from what appears from the trailer like a promotional video for the family coup?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.

"I'm not sure what evidence will be in this video that would be useful to either the January 6th committee or even to the people investigating Georgia, but what it is, is revelatory once again about the family, about Trump and his family, which is that this is a man who has spent his entire life manipulating media," said Blow. "If you were a citizen of New York City for a long time, that's what Trump did, right? But it was the gossip pages or inflating income on a financial basis and making the list. He was able to manipulate or he would have a pseudonym and call in and pretend he was someone else on behalf of the Trump Organization. That's what he did."

Blow then delved further into what this behavior reveals about the former president's psyche.

"You know, it strikes people sometimes that, why would he do this?" said Blow. "He keeps doing it because he still believes that he has the charm, he has the ability to manipulate. He has sat for interviews for books. They were not flattering because they told the truth. And when he comes out and says, well, these people are horrible, and they lied, and it's not what I want and not what I meant, he still believes that he is the king of this. He's the king of distortion. He's the king of manipulation. He's the king of people in those interactions. He sees that as a struggle and a battle, and he always believes that if he sits across from someone, he will eventually win. It's just that it doesn't work. The cameras capture what the cameras capture. The pens capture what the pens capture. You say it, we write it down. That's how it's going to work, and you're not going to be able to go out with every viewing or with every book and explain that that's not what you said or what you meant because, in fact, it has been captured."

