'Mental decline': Trump mocked by Republicans over 'World War II' slip

Donald Trump on Friday claimed Joe Biden was "cognitively impaired" and, in that same sentence, mistakenly said we are being led toward "World war II."

Trump was speaking at a prayer summit when he, in his concluding remarks, warned Americans away from following Biden into "World War II."

No, not World War III. He said World War two. That slip didn't go unnoticed by fellow Republicans, who drew attention to the purported irony of Trump making that misstatement.

The account for Republicans Against Trump, a group for "pro-democracy conservatives Republicans fighting Trump & Trumpism," said, "Donald Trump is warning America that 'Cognitively impaired' Biden will lead us into 'World War Two' if re-elected. You can’t make this sh-t up."

Former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele blasted the former president.

"Then there is this dumb-ss," he said Saturday. "'Cognitively impaired', alright. Y’all still buying his sh-t, huh?"

Former Republican media consultant Matthew Sheffield said that, "Trump gave a mumbling, slurred speech claiming he's concerned about 'cognitively impaired' presidents while also claiming he'd prevent 'World War 2.'"

He added:

"He did it all while speaking over relaxation music designed to lull his audience via fascistic ASMR. Yes, it is a cult."

Sheffield continues:

"Donald Trump hasn't been able to deliver a grammatical sentence while speaking in at least 10 years," he wrote Saturday. "His brain is mush, [and] it's why his Christian fundamentalist base loves him so. Both have broken cognition."

Right-wing online personality Bill Mitchell, who once supported Trump before switching his support to Ron DeSantis, said on Saturday, "Did Donald Trump really just say he beat Obama and that Biden will lead us into World War TWO? I'm sorry Trump supporters, but your guy is experiencing significant mental decline. Time for a new generation of leaders."



