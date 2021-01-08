'He is mad King George': GOP laments 'total monster' Trump as he finally concedes his loss

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is rapidly losing support among his own Republican allies as he finally concedes defeat in the presidential election and tries to sidestep responsibility for the outbreak of violence at the U.S. Capitol.

"The portrait that emerged from interviews with administration officials and Trump advisers and associates, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid, is of a president indignant, unmoored and psychologically fragile — one who some aides believe has sabotaged his legacy and threatens the orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden," reported Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, and Josh Dawsey. "One administration official described Trump's behavior as that of 'a total monster.' Another said the situation was 'insane' and 'beyond the pale.'"

"He is alone. He is mad King George," one GOP official with contacts in the White House said. "Trump believes that he has these people so intimidated they wouldn't dare mess with him. I think Trump doesn't understand how precarious his situation is right now." One of Trump's advisers agreed, saying, "This is everything that everyone's been blocking for four years, the role of buffering Trump. It's horrible. People are miserable. They can't wait for the two weeks to be over. Everyone's taking one day at a time trying to get him through the next two weeks without massive problems."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who himself will lose his power shortly as Democrats retook control of the Senate in the Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday, "has told fellow senators and other confidants that he does not plan to speak with Trump again." McConnell was a key voice trying to stop the objections to certifying the electoral votes for Biden on Wednesday.

Trump released a video on Thursday evening disavowing the Capitol insurrectionists — even though his conspiracy theories had initially motivated them — and committing to a peaceful transition of power to the Biden administration.