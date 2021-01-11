Trump is 'mentally ill' and a 'grave threat to American values': CNN's Harwood
Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On CNN Monday, White House correspondent John Harwood tore into outgoing President Donald Trump for his conduct surrounding the Capitol riot.

"You watched what happened the siege on the Capitol in real time," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "What is happening right now with President Trump in the White House? Is there anybody around him? Is he alone? What is he doing in the aftermath of all of this?"

"Well, look ... the president of the United States is mentally ill," said Harwood. "He is enraged by what has happened and his social media platforms have been taken away. He's still the president of the United States, obviously. That's the most powerful position on Planet Earth. But he's not somebody who identifies with the responsibilities of the presidency. He can't carry them out. That's why he engaged in the behavior that he has engaged in since the election. That's why he has not accepted the consequences for his actions as you suggest."

"Hour by hour, we are seeing how grave a threat this was to American values and the security of the American government, and that's why you see so many people, even Mike Pence, not taking the 25th amendment off the table," continued Harwood. "He could put out a statement ruling that out. He's not doing that. The House is moving forward to sanction the president through the impeachment process and that is partly an accountability step, which is important historically as well as contemporaneously. But all of these things are also ways to try to exert pressure on the president to prevent him from doing things that pose further danger to the United States."

Watch below: