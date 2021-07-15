Trump went on profane rant about 'krauts' after getting into argument with Angela Merkel: bombshell book

CNN on Wednesday reported that a new book written by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker claims that former President Donald Trump used an ethnic slur to rant about Germans after getting into an argument with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While discussing the new book -- titled I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year -- reporter Jamie Gangel paraphrased an excerpt that detailed Trump's "strained" relationship with Merkel, with whom he regularly clashed over foreign affairs.

"He is speaking in the Oval Office about Merkel and the Germans," Gangel recalled. "He says, 'That b*tch Merkel.' Can we say that on TV? I just did. And then he goes on to say, 'I know the effing krauts,' very derogatory term, 'I was raised by the biggest kraut of them all' and points to a picture of his father."

Gangel went on to say that while he's heard about Trump's rants about Merkel before, he still considered this particular outburst to be a "stunning revelation."

