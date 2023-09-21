Minnesota Supreme Court sets Nov. 2 hearing for Trump ballot eligibility based on 14th Amendment
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

The Minnesota Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing to determine if the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution can be used to keep Donald Trump off of the 2024 presidential ballot.

Earlier this month, a coalition led by Free Speech For the People sued to prevent Trump's name from appearing on the ballot because of a Civil War-era constitutional amendment that said insurrectionists could not serve in office.

The state's high court said this week there would be a Nov. 30 hearing on the case.

The group argues that Trump participated in an insurrection by inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In setting the hearing date, the state Supreme Court allowed the state Republican party to respond to the lawsuit. The Trump campaign and Secretary of State Steve Simon are also expected to respond, according to the Star Tribune.

"The Republican Party of Minnesota believes that voters in Minnesota should ultimately decide through voting which candidates are qualified to represent them in public office," GOP state party Chair David Hann said in a statement.

A judge is scheduled to hear a similar effort to keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado on Oct. 30.

