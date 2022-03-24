Billy Long failed to get Trump’s endorsement — but got a phone call at Walmart: report

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) failed to get Donald Trump's endorsement during a Tuesday evening phone call pitch, but did receive a cryptic statement and a second phone call while shopping at Walmart, the Kansas City Star reports.

"Former President Donald Trump praised Rep. Billy Long on Wednesday — but said his comments weren’t an endorsement in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race — two days after former Gov. Eric Greitens’s ex-wife accused him of domestic violence," the newspaper reported Wednesday. "The statement comes comes as the Republican candidates to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt are all seeking the support of the former president, whose backing could prove decisive in the crowded primary field."

Long was confused by Trump's statement.

“I don’t know exactly what to make of the statement,” Long said. “Maybe he’s working through the process of elimination.”



“I told him last night, I don’t know if you’re going to endorse or not, but if you do, I’ve been with you the whole time,” he added.

Even though Trump explicitly said " this is not an endorsement" and un-endorsed another candidate on the same day, Kellyanne Conway described it as "a huge boost."







