'The word woke means loser': Trump attacks NFL, MLB and LeBron James in Fox News rant against progress
Donald Trump speaks to a large crowd at "An Address to Young America" an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action. (Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out some of America's top athletes during an appearance on Fox News.

Trump told host Dan Bongino that ratings were plummeting because of athletes' support for social justice.

He said ratings, "plummeted for the NFL, it plummeted for baseball, you see what's going on."

"But look at the soccer team, the women's soccer team," he said, referring to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT). "All of a sudden they're not like they were — they were supposed to win the Gold Medal."

"But you know, the word 'woke' means loser. If you're woke, you're gonna lose," Trump argued. "And ultimately, we're not going to make 'woke' make this country into a loser."

Trump went on to argue that the country does not like LeBron James.

Watch:


