Trump is livid Mo Brooks is seeking Jeff Sessions’ endorsement — and met with his opponent at Mar-a-Lago: report

Donald Trump's endorsed candidate in the Alabama Senate race has angered the former president with a faltering campaign.

"Former President Donald Trump met with Alabama GOP Senate candidate Katie Britt at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, two sources familiar told Playbook. The former president has been having buyer’s remorse after endorsing Rep. Mo Brooks for Senate, watching with frustration as Brooks has failed to catch fire with the MAGA base," Politico reported Thursday.

Brooks' difficulties come after Trump's endorsed candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Sean Parnell, ended his campaign after losing custody of his children.

"Brooks, who has struggled with disappointing fundraising and poll numbers, recently hit the 'reset' button on his campaign, hiring a new campaign team," Politico reported. "But even as Brooks tries to recover, Trump, we’re told, has complained to associates that Brooks has been working with anti-Trumpers and — worse, in his eyes — has been seeking the endorsement of Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator and A.G."

"Trump loathes Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department’s Russia investigation," Politico noted. "Brooks recently called Sessions 'one of the best senators we ever had.'"

Trump has struggled to achieve his electoral goals in Alabama. In the 2017 special election to replace Sessions, Trump backed Luther Strange in the primary. Strange lost to Roy Moore, who Trump then backed in the general election, but who lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

