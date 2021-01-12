WATCH: Trump supporters roasted in hilarious Goodfellas tribute
Composite image of Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. known as the Trump kids meme, next to the poster for 'Goodfellas' featuring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci.

President Donald Trump and his enablers have received harsh criticism after Wednesday's fatal insurrection at the United States Capitol.

But they have also been criticized with ridicule.

On Monday, a new video put the insurrection in the context off the hit 1990 movie "Goodfellas," which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

"Donny was cutting every link between himself and the coup," a voice-over actor impersonating Ray Liotta began.

Watch: