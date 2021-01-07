'Bunker' Trump mocked as a 'coward' for fleeing to Camp David amid talk of 25th Amendment

Less than 24 hours after armed insurrectionists seized the U.S. Capitol at the president's urging, Donald Trump fled the city to Camp David. The weekend vacation comes amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Vice President Mike Pence to request a move to invoke the 25th Amendment, which removes the president from office if there is a belief he cannot continue his role.

<p>Several Trump staffers have resigned as has Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao effective Jan. 11. </p><p>Trump has been banned from his social media accounts after inciting violence with tweets and videos Wednesday. So, it's unclear how the president will be able to direct his supporters to continue their assault on Washington. </p><p>It prompted many online to mock Trump for his weakness and fear fleeing the city instead of standing up to fight against his party, administration and Democrats. </p><p>See the comments below: </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8aaf7c02e79f6eb393dac18f93217b00" id="71085"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347262532000636931"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump fled to the White House as the rioters and insurrectionists he incited marched on Congress—as he had instruct… https://t.co/YIcO9aSmm8</div> — Seth Abramson (@Seth Abramson)<a href="https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/statuses/1347262532000636931">1610047393.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df4340027683693f64a9f151839a064a" id="c7180"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347267623017447425"><div style="margin:1em 0">Donald Trump is heading to Camp David. Good a place as any for law enforcement to arrest him.</div> — Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)<a href="https://twitter.com/PalmerReport/statuses/1347267623017447425">1610048607.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab7ff796ed3fc710f62fb80982bbaedc" id="280c8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347225055399448580"><div style="margin:1em 0">Why is Trump going to Camp David this weekend?</div> — Olga Lautman (@Olga Lautman)<a href="https://twitter.com/OlgaNYC1211/statuses/1347225055399448580">1610038458.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81e2f603f816ed2048fa6569a0a8bd4b" id="8a2db"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347227399482601473"><div style="margin:1em 0">I don’t want Trump at Camp David. I want him out of office and sedated.</div> — RR Seattle (@RR Seattle)<a href="https://twitter.com/RRalstonAgile/statuses/1347227399482601473">1610039016.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1dc68e777369e478ab14eeca38a79f50" id="11745"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347263572443865096"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump is going to Camp David this weekend. Is he going to invite the Taliban to join him for some s'mores? Maybe… https://t.co/hGaHkF9eDw</div> — The USA Singers (@The USA Singers)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheUSASingers/statuses/1347263572443865096">1610047641.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9e987fa66b98b4bbacb8db2fa143149" id="187b2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347225343598346240"><div style="margin:1em 0">@OlgaNYC1211 Why is he ALLOWED to go to Camp David this weekend? He should be under house arrest until his term ends.</div> — R. Stephen Browning (@R. Stephen Browning)<a href="https://twitter.com/BrowningStephen/statuses/1347225343598346240">1610038526.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b582042da991f1c983945e931519048" id="fc337"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347260265545531393"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump should be going to Guantanamo, not Camp David.</div> — Thomas Reich (@Thomas Reich)<a href="https://twitter.com/gollum1419_g/statuses/1347260265545531393">1610046852.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a47388d8c59908d78e64c80bc402d3d9" id="669b8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347266687037411328"><div style="margin:1em 0">Donald Trump is now fleeing to Camp David. Like with Vietnam, he leaves others to do his fighting for him. A coward, just as always!</div> — Brian O'Sullivan (@Brian O'Sullivan)<a href="https://twitter.com/osullivanauthor/statuses/1347266687037411328">1610048383.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31031eb97c1d9e0e25bff67e86d8337c" id="eae93"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347264432699813893"><div style="margin:1em 0">Donald Trump, You just committed treason and are about to be removed under the 25th Amendment to the United States… https://t.co/m6ZXO4Fzbq</div> — Dr Nancy Drew (@Dr Nancy Drew)<a href="https://twitter.com/DrNancyDrew/statuses/1347264432699813893">1610047846.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a7285ea84fb1216006a72fc4dbb26ea" id="c8d50"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347263123611410433"><div style="margin:1em 0">Holy shit! The Qnuts think tRump heading to Camp David is part of the plan!!! They believe it's all in code, they a… https://t.co/QOKqvo3Hjr</div> — 😷 Tiffany 🇺🇸 (@😷 Tiffany 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/tiffitoo/statuses/1347263123611410433">1610047534.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="986371e2d54dfc9767ad3db522eb6052" id="0c10b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347272779008241664"><div style="margin:1em 0">trump at camp david this weekend https://t.co/qTVcBTj2Pi</div> — allison ੈ✩‧ (@allison ੈ✩‧)<a href="https://twitter.com/taysbadrep/statuses/1347272779008241664">1610049836.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="beb0b0aa8ae7a3025f60e361067543a6" id="fcdae"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347268970303393793"><div style="margin:1em 0">The fact that this criminal remains at the White House Planning his weekend to Camp David And otherwise business as… https://t.co/kzj7bFmOfG</div> — Lizzo (@Lizzo)<a href="https://twitter.com/NotThisPussyCat/statuses/1347268970303393793">1610048928.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a233f1a27c11ba6f15e3f1d5b37522a9" id="9eead"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347266458812870658"><div style="margin:1em 0">Tomorrow Trump will head to Camp David. He will likely not return to the White House ever again.</div> — Ben O'Keefe (he/him) (@Ben O'Keefe (he/him))<a href="https://twitter.com/benjaminokeefe/statuses/1347266458812870658">1610048329.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b1aabb6e3b5099eb6941e3d9c347016b" id="4d222"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347271459819769857"><div style="margin:1em 0">Why is Trump allowed to head to Camp David a day after telling people, like this man below wearing a "Camp Auschwit… https://t.co/k5hZRZEnYR</div> — GOOD (@GOOD)<a href="https://twitter.com/good/statuses/1347271459819769857">1610049521.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="89ff56da00e1d0bef62dde26d1e156de" id="7bb0b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347263723333943300"><div style="margin:1em 0">You can run to Camp David, but you can't hide.</div> — Lance Hartwich (@Lance Hartwich)<a href="https://twitter.com/HartwichLaw/statuses/1347263723333943300">1610047677.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dfff5b0b16e9df2acb9dcfb68c20a077" id="0d110"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347270746523856897"><div style="margin:1em 0">Camp David is a nice tranquil place to write a resignation letter. Just saying. https://t.co/6cjbT4URGI</div> — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776)<a href="https://twitter.com/RufusKings1776/statuses/1347270746523856897">1610049351.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b616689a9de29b58b39af7037c852bd8" id="a5787"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347265732388806657"><div style="margin:1em 0">Donald Trump is planning on hiding at Camp David over the weekend. Apparently the Taliban are in town.</div> — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@Hoodlum 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/NotHoodlum/statuses/1347265732388806657">1610048156.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da31713c8e49dd14849cceaaafbdbc99" id="ca7c9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347268557017518080"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump should be heading to Rikers, not Camp David</div> — Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer)<a href="https://twitter.com/santiagomayer_/statuses/1347268557017518080">1610048829.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a68f018c6cce09212938d6d998866e19" id="29079"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347270959208816644"><div style="margin:1em 0">Hey @realDonaldTrump: You can run to Camp David, but you can't hide from your actions.</div> — David Leavitt (@David Leavitt)<a href="https://twitter.com/David_Leavitt/statuses/1347270959208816644">1610049402.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="85f121f1ef9e1e555b20a73a6a56600b" id="f2dd6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347274862037897216"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump to flee Washington to hide out in Camp David tomorrow. @DeptofDefense this is the perfect opportunity to sepa… https://t.co/4QduA6NqB2</div> — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington)<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeSington/statuses/1347274862037897216">1610050332.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e58d5e3ea3dfa3576c6eec51ea70f01" id="db0e0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347264184468180992"><div style="margin:1em 0">So Velveeta Voldemort is going to Camp David for the weekend. So Velveeta Voldemort is going to Camp David for the weekend. One simple solution to this mess is to change the White House locks.