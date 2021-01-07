'Bunker' Trump mocked as a 'coward' for fleeing to Camp David amid talk of 25th Amendment

Less than 24 hours after armed insurrectionists seized the U.S. Capitol at the president's urging, Donald Trump fled the city to Camp David.

The weekend vacation comes amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Vice President Mike Pence to request a move to invoke the 25th Amendment, which removes the president from office if there is a belief he cannot continue his role.

Several Trump staffers have resigned as has Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao effective Jan. 11.

Trump has been banned from his social media accounts after inciting violence with tweets and videos Wednesday. So, it's unclear how the president will be able to direct his supporters to continue their assault on Washington.

It prompted many online to mock Trump for his weakness and fear fleeing the city instead of standing up to fight against his party, administration and Democrats.

