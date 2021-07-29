‘Cry more loser’: Trump brutally mocked as he rages that McConnell is giving Democrats ‘everything they want’

(Shutterstock)
This Thursday, former President Donald Trump released a statement slamming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that Republicans "continue to lose" under his "weak leadership."
"He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn't fight," Trump's statement continued. "Now he's giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return. No deal is better than a bad deal."
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America https://t.co/PFBCjtu25Y— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBN 🇺🇸) 1627565199.0
But many of Trump's critics on Twitter see the message as a sign that Trump is losing the grip he once had on the Republican Party.
@RSBNetwork This guy really seems to be spiraling, he should seek professional help.— Bamalina (@Bamalina) 1627566676.0
Dude is powerless 😂🤣😂🤣
— Lucky Jackson 💉💉😎 (@WillieCogburn) July 29, 2021
Wasn't Trump the highest ranking Republican when the Senate, Arizona, and Georgia were lost?
He had the White House, the House, the Senate for two years and all he did was a tax cut for himself and friends. No Obamacare replacement, not infrastructure bill. Just Lies and Fraud.
— DennisTheMenaceWasASurfer 🇺🇸🤙 (@DennisSurfer) July 29, 2021
Cry more, loser.
— Suzie Marie (@SuzieMarie_) July 29, 2021
Hahahaha. Y'all can't do anything but lose. Losers.
— puzzle dust (@PASULOC) July 29, 2021
TFG is butt hurt because we have a real dealmaker in office.
— Ken I. Getalick (@ILickett) July 29, 2021
You idiots keep posting the statenents of a loser. This guy lost and does not fight for anyone but himself.
— Denise Daoust (@denise_daoust) July 29, 2021
Last I checked, Mitch won his race in Kentucky. Trump lost his, while losing Arizona and Georgia for the first time in a generation plus. Mitch is giving Dems a large infrastructure package, which Trump in fact wanted. Maybe had Trump not been so incompetent, he'd have gotten it. https://t.co/HvkIHmakjc
— Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) July 29, 2021