'Gotta bring it back': Trump reportedly eager to enact harsher 'Muslim Ban' if reelected
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump is looking forward to bringing back what he calls the "beautiful" practice of banning Muslims from entering into the U.S., according to news reports.

Trump is telling those close to him that one of his priorities is to bring back his infamous Muslim ban, which was previously struck down and weakened by the courts during Trump's one term in office, according to Rolling Stone.

"President Joe Biden reversed the executive order in one of his first executive orders after taking office," the news outlet reports. "But the former president appears to be unsatisfied with merely reinstating the ban as it existed during his presidency. More recently, Trump has privately discussed adding more countries, including Afghanistan, to the list of majority-Muslim countries whose citizens he’s seeking to ban from the United States."

Rolling Stone also pointed out that Trump's desire to bring back the travel ban is evident from his recent speeches.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fox News seeks to block release of leaked Tucker Carlson videos

“I will restore my travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country,” Trump said in a late-April appearance in New Hampshire, Rolling Stone reported. "We were very tough on that. We don’t want our buildings blown up. We don’t want to have problems.”

He also reportedly said, “My wonderful travel ban, it was so wonderful,” during a March appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference while he promised mass deportations if reelected.

And Trump isn't the only one in his orbit considering bringing back the Muslim ban.

"Stephen Miller, a former top Trump White House policy aide who helped write the executive order and remains influential in Trumpworld, has also been pressing for a renewed ban," the report by Rolling Stone says. “'Bring back the travel ban. Now,'” Miller wrote on Twitter in August.

2024 Elections SmartNews