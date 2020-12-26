Trump slammed for silence on Nashville bombing — while tweeting election conspiracy theories
Donald Trump speaks from the White House's Oval Office (Fox News/screen grab)

On Saturday morning, outgoing President Donald Trump fired off a new round of conspiracy theories on Twitter attacking his own Justice Department and the Republican-controlled Supreme Court — but as of this writing, he has not put out a statement of any kind on the mysterious bombing that took place on Christmas Day in Nashville, Tennessee.

Commenters on social media noticed the disconnect — and were quick to criticize the president's priorities, noting other things he had tweeted about instead.