Biden rejects Trump's executive privilege claim -- and orders release of White House visitor logs

Donald Trump's efforts to block the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol from obtaining government documents was once again rejected by the White House, which ordered the National Archives to hand over visitor logs.
"In a letter to the National Archives, Mr. Biden’s White House counsel, Dana Remus, said Mr. Biden had rejected Mr. Trump’s claims that the visitor logs were subject to executive privilege and that “in light of the urgency” of the committee’s work, the agency should provide the material to the committee within 15 days," The New York Times reported Wednesday. "Mr. Biden had similarly decided last year not to support Mr. Trump’s claim of executive privilege over other batches of White House documents and records sought by the committee."
Trump has lost his court efforts seeking to keep the documents secret.
"The White House sent the letter to David S. Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, on Tuesday, and planned to inform Mr. Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday morning. The New York Times obtained a copy of the letter. It is not clear what the visitor logs might show or how extensive and complete they are," the newspaper reported. "Committee investigators have made some progress in recent weeks putting together a better portrait of what Mr. Trump was doing inside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, and who visited with him."
