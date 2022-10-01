National Archives still doesn't have everything as Judge Cannon tries to delay FBI investigation: report

Efforts to obtain government documents from former President Donald Trump's administration have so far failed to reclaim all of the missing documents despite the August FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives explained the situation in a Sept. 30 letter House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), The Wall Street Journal reported.

“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” wrote acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall.

The letter was sent as Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon continues to delay and limit the FBI investigation into the missing public records.

"The letter also said that, as appropriate, the National Archives would consult with the Justice Department on whether to initiate action to recover records that may have been removed in potential violation of the Presidential Records Act," The Journal reported. "Still, the National Archives declined to say whether Mr. Trump had turned over all presidential records. Ms. Maloney had pressed Ms. Steidel Wall to obtain a written certification from Mr. Trump that he had surrendered all presidential records or classified materials, hadn’t made any copies, and hadn’t turned the documents over to anyone other than the archives or the Justice Department."

The Archives suggested the Oversight Committee contact the Department of Justice for information on the ongoing criminal investigation.

Maloney blasted Trump in a Saturday statement.

“Former President Trump and his senior staff have shown an utter disregard for the rule of law and our national security by failing to return presidential records as the law requires,” Maloney said. “I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that all presidential records from the Trump White House are returned to the custody of the government and to make sure these abuses never happen again.”

