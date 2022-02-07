National Archives says Trump representatives are still looking for additional docs he smuggled to Mar-a-Lago

The Washington Post revealed on Monday that former President Donald Trump improperly smuggled several White House documents with him to his home in Mar-a-Lago -- and there are apparently still more out there.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has now released a statement claiming that "former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives" that were wrongly removed from the White House last year.

"These records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021," the agency added.

Archivist of the United States David Ferriero also outlined the importance of properly maintaining presidential records.

"The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people," he said. "There should be no question as to the need for both diligence and vigilance. Records matter."

Read the full statement below.