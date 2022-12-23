Nevada's GOP secretary of state blew off Trump's call when he tried to give her the Raffensperger treatment

In an infamous phone call in January 2021, former President Donald Trump called up Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger and said he needed to "find" roughly 12,000 votes and encouraged Raffensperger to announce he had "recalculated" his state's election results in Trump's favor.

In an interview with the Nevada Independent, outgoing Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said that she remembers receiving a call from Air Force One at around the same time Trump was trying to pressure other Republican state officials around the country to flip their results.

Unlike Raffensperger, however, Cegavske just decided to ignore the call.

But Cegavske did share something in common with her Georgia counterpart in that both officials defied pressure from others in their party to throw out certified results of the 2020 election.

RELATED: Trump 'started to scare' his closest allies as he 'lost touch with what was real': report

Because of this, Cegavske has been lauded for her courage in defending the American republic from a man who wanted to illegally remain in power in defiance of the United States Constitution.

“I never ever thought of myself as a hero," she tells the Nevada Independent. "We just follow the law... I just stuck up for the law because I thought that was the right thing to do, which it was.”