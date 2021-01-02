Trump goes off on rant calling Georgia 'illegal and invalid'
Donald Trump (AFP)

President Donald Trump went off on another Twitter rant about the 2020 election, calling Georgia, in particular, "illegal and invalid."

Spending New Year's Day watching conservative news and tweeting his grievances. He flew back to the White House ahead of his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, missing the event for the first time in 20 years only to spend the celebration without his top allies.

"Before even discussing the massive corruption which took place in the 2020 Election, which gives us far more votes than is necessary to win all of the Swing States (only need three), it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional," Trump said.

"Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered!" he also ranted.

Trump has been at odds with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), who he's called to resign for a failure to steal the election for the president despite Trump's enthusiastic endorsements.

See the tweets below: