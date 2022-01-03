Trump Jr and Ivanka wanted for questioning by New York attorney general: report

The New York attorney general's office is seeking to question Donald Trump's two eldest children.

"The involvement of the children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, was disclosed in a court document filed on Monday as the Trump Organization sought to block lawyers for the attorney general, Letitia James, from questioning the former president and his children," The New York Times reported Monday.

"The subpoenas for the former president and two of his children were served on Dec. 1, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Eric Trump, another of Mr. Trump’s sons, was already questioned by Ms. James’s office in October 2020."

The news Trump was subpoenaed was previously reported, but it is new that his two eldest children had also been subpoenaed.

"Mr. Trump’s three elder children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — have long been deeply involved in their father’s company, the Trump Organization, which each of them joined shortly after graduating from college," the newspaper reported. "The legal filing that disclosed the subpoenas on Monday was signed by a judge who presided over an earlier court action brought by the attorney general’s office that forced the Trump Organization to turn over records and Eric Trump to submit to questioning."

