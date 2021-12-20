Trump sues New York attorney general in latest ploy to shut down investigation of his business: report

On Monday, The New York Times reported that former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, in his latest effort to try to shut down the state's criminal probe into his finances and business practices.

"The suit, filed in federal court in upstate New York by Mr. Trump and his family real estate business, argues that Ms. James’s inquiry, which has lasted more than two years, has violated Mr. Trump’s constitutional rights," reported Jonah Bromwich, Ben Protess, and William Rashbaum. "Mr. Trump and his lawyers have long argued that the investigation was politically motivated; the lawsuit asks a judge to agree, and to stop the investigation."

According to the report, the lawsuit state's that James' "mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent."

This effort marks the latest in a years-long series of efforts by Trump and his allies to frustrate investigations into his business practices, which critics and insiders have suggested involve tax and bank fraud by keeping two sets of books and manipulating the valuation of his properties. The former president has fought in court to keep his tax returns and business records secret for years, which finally ended with state investigators in New York prevailing.

The Trump Organization has subsequently been indicted on state tax charges, a case that also implicates longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.