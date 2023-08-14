Trump claims civil suit blaming him for Jan. 6 cop's death should be delayed by federal case

Lawyers representing Donald Trump asked a judge presiding over a wrongful death lawsuit against the former president to delay the case while Trump's election interference case is pending.

Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of former U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, filed the lawsuit earlier this year alleging Trump and two alleged Jan. 6 rioters were responsible for his death.



The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages from each of the three defendants.

Trump’s lawyers in court filings Monday argued that the delay would minimally burden the plaintiff, who they suggest by waiting nearly two years to file the lawsuit "showed little urgency" in pursuing the case against the former president.



“The appearance of justice to the public in the resolution of these cases is crucial, and the appearance of justice requires staying this case,” Trump’s attorneys said.

“This delay will only minimally burden Plaintiff, as she will eventually have her day in court. Moreover, Plaintiff waited nearly two years to bring these allegations; she should not now be heard to complain any delay occasioned by the DOJ’s prosecution when she herself showed little urgency. As for President Trump, however, he only gets one chance to clear his name of these criminal charges and may only present one defense in each of these cases. Accordingly, President Trump respectfully requests that this Court stay this case, at lease insofar as it relates to him, for the duration of the criminal proceedings.”



