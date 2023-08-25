'Doesn’t look like they put him on a scale': CNN’s Dana Bash questions Trump's weight

Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)
Donald Trump claimed on a Fulton County Jail form that he weighs 215 pounds, and a CNN host isn’t buying it.
“Doesn’t look like they put him on a scale,” the network’s Dana Bash is heard saying during Thursday night’s coverage of the former president’s arrest.
Speculation about the 6-foot-3 former president’s weight has driven betting sites to post odds on the former president’s Fulton County weigh-in.
The website BetOnline as of Wednesday set the over-under for Trump’s reported weight at 278.5 pounds.
The Washington Post reported that Trump weighed in at 244 pounds in 2020.