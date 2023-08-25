'Doesn’t look like they put him on a scale': CNN’s Dana Bash questions Trump's weight

Reid blasted Trump for putting America thorough scandal rather than, as every president has before him throughout America’s history, allowing the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump “produced” this event, Reid explained, “in the sense that he could have just accepted the peaceful transfer of power. It’s what every other president did. Hillary Clinton – I’m sure was devastated at losing an election to this guy, who was the most inadequate human being who has ever been President of the United States. But he accepted it. She congratulated him,” Reid said.

“All 45 previous Presidents have managed to do that very simple thing. George Washington didn’t even have to do it, they didn’t even ask him to do it, before there was a 22nd amendment, everyone did it.”

Trump, Reid charged, “created this in the sense that we did not have to be here. Our democracy didn’t have to be here. We didn’t have to be in a position where the former President of the United States is now going to be booked like a common criminal and have a mug shot. That is his fault. He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”

