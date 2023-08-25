Photo: Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock
Donald Trump is already trying to cash in on his latest indictment.
The former president in a post on his Truth Social website shared the booking photo from his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, along with a link to his fundraising website.
“Election interference,” Trump wrote Thursday. “Never Surrender!”
The former president along with 18 of his allies were indicted earlier this month on allegations they violated the state’s anti-racketeering laws.
Trump through his attorneys earlier this week negotiated terms of his surrender agreement that required him to post $200,000 bail.