Among those conditions, said Litman, are that Trump cannot engage in any intimidation of witnesses or "otherwise obstruct the administration of justice" — including anything that he might say on social media, or his $200,000 bond could be revoked and he could be held in jail ahead of trial.

No judge presiding over a case with a former president wants to generate the controversy of putting them in jail, added Litman — but given Trump's track record, there may be no choice at some point down the line.

In the other two federal cases against him, brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump has been banking on winning the 2024 election and gaining the power to pardon himself as insurance — but this isn't an option in Georgia, where even the governor can't issue pardons.

That leaves Trump honestly defending himself at trial as his only means of escape — but that will be tough too, said Litman, because with 18 co-defendants, there is a high risk at least one could flip on him and give the prosecution devastating ammunition.

"There are reasons to believe the Fulton County case is unlikely to be completed before the November 2024 election," concluded Litman. "But it won’t be going away either. For Trump, conviction and incarceration in Georgia remain among the most frightening perils in the legal minefield awaiting him."