Even Trump's aides were 'cringing' over his latest stunt: Maggie Haberman
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The fallout from former President Donald Trump's decision to hype up his digital trading cards as a "major announcement" to his supporters continued on Thursday evening, as the New York Times' Maggie Haberman said even some of his aides were not on board with his latest initiative.

Writing on Twitter, Haberman reports that "some of Trump's own aides were cringing at the release of the NFTs," which could potentially divert money that could be going to Trump's campaign into his own pocket.

"Mr. Trump’s campaign won’t earn any money from the digital cards, which he describes as akin to baseball cards but are actually nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, that effectively allow a person to claim ownership of a digital file," reports the New York Times. "Money from the digital cards will instead be pocketed by Mr. Trump under a licensing deal, a fact that some of his aides acknowledged and expressed concern about. They worry that the move could dilute small-dollar donations to his presidential effort."

The tradeable NFTs were met with hostility by many of the MAGA fateful, including one Capitol rioter who lamented that he now "can't believe" he's going serve jail time on the former president's behalf.

