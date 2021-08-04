'Nixon was a choirboy compared to this!' CNN's Axelrod astonished at latest Trump coup attempt revelations

On CNN Thursday, former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod slammed former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to push the Justice Department into helping him nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election — even to the point that his acting acting attorney general was preparing to resign.

"We can now see for ourselves in black and white just how serious this attempt was to overturn the results of a free and fair democratic election here in the United States," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How dangerous was this effort?"

"I mean, we've never seen anything like it in our lifetimes," said Axelrod. "I'm old enough to remember the Saturday Night Massacre during Watergate, when one after another Justice Department officials resigned rather than allow — rather than follow the orders of Richard Nixon to fire a special prosecutor who was looking into the Watergate break-in and was pursuing subpoenas against the White House. And that ultimately led to the unraveling of Richard Nixon."

While Nixon ultimately resigned in disgrace, Axelrod argued that Trump's actions in pushing the DOJ to overturn the election were far more serious.

"Richard Nixon was a choirboy compared to this!" he said. "This was an attempt to essentially steal an American election, an election for the presidency using the Justice Department as a front to do it. It's the most appalling, disturbing thing you can imagine."

Axelrod then pointed out that the danger of Trump's threats to democracy has not ended.

"The only thing that disturbs me more is that the architect of that is currently the frontrunner for the nomination of his party to run again," added Axelrod. "Imagine if Donald Trump got this power in his hands again. You know, he was frustrated that he couldn't get Justice Department officials to heed to his wishes on this. I don't think he'd make that mistake again, and that's a very, very disturbing prospect for this country."

Watch below: