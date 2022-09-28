Trump spreads Nord Stream pipeline conspiracy theory in late night Truth Social post

Notorious birther, QAnoner and election denier Donald Trump is now spreading a conspiracy theory that the United States sabotaged Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.
"Explosions under the Baltic Sea and the rupture of major natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany appeared to be a deliberate attack, officials across Europe said on Tuesday, deepening uncertainty about European energy security amid soaring prices and fears of running short of fuel over the winter," The New York Times reported. "Three separate leaks erupted from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were already caught up in the conflict over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending swirling streams of methane to the surface of waters off Denmark and Sweden. Top Polish and Ukrainian leaders blamed Moscow, while Russian state media suggested U.S. or Ukrainian involvement."
Trump noted a Twitter post Radek Sikorski, a Polish member of the European Parliament and the government's former minister of foreign affairs. Sikorski is married to The Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum, the author of Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.
Sikorski posted a photo of the leaking pipeline.
"Thank you, USA," Sikorski wrote.
On Truth Social, Trump commented on Sikorski's tweet.
"Now this is a really big deal!" Trump wrote shortly after 11:30 eastern.