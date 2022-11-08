Trump rants about stolen documents scandal: 'Maybe I should have the nuclear codes'

In a rambling speech to an audience in Ohio, Donald Trump aired all of the grievances involving the cases against him.

In talking about the lawsuit from the Manhattan District Attorney, he said that Allen Weisselberg is being persecuted for nothing more than "fringe benefits." He then went around people in the audience asking them if they pay their taxes, even saying that a man dressed as Uncle Sam probably didn't.

When it came time to bring up the documents taken from the White House, Trump tried to justify it by implying he should still have the nuclear codes.

"I’m the only one who can’t take anything," Trump said. "Maybe our country would be better off if I had the nuclear codes because our enemies would be afraid."

