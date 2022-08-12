Explosive new information is coming out about the focus of the FBI search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

"Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday," The Washington Post reported, citing "people familiar with the investigation."

"Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands," the newspaper reported. "Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said. Publicizing details about U.S. weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems. And other countries might view exposing their nuclear secrets as a threat, experts said."

David Laufman, the former head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, explained the significance if the report is true.

"If that is true, it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level,” Laufman said. “If the FBI and the Department of Justice believed there were top secret materials still at Mar-a-Lago, that would lend itself to greater ‘hair-on-fire’ motivation to recover that material as quickly as possible.”

Trumpland was reportedly "caught off guard" by Attorney General Merrick Garland's call to unseal the search warrant so the public would learn more details.

