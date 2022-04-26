Michael Cohen says he handed over the Trump documents the New York AG is looking for to the Manhattan DA

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen revealed on his Meidas Touch reaction videos that he's seen the documents that the New York attorney general is seeking.

"Of course, he's going to withhold documents! That's what he does," said Cohen of Trump's latest legal maneuvering, which has resulted in him getting hit with fines of $10,000 a day.

Cohen claimed that this is the same information and documents that he already handed over to the House Oversight Committee when he testified back in 2019.

"All documents and communication concerning any evaluation of any asset whose value is identified or incorporated into any of the statement of financial conditions," he explained. Those documents exist, Cohen said, because the investigators have already spoken to those who've seen the appraisals for the Trumps.

Cohen also pointed out that Trump gave some of those falsified documents to Forbes magazine to prove his wealth was among the top in the country.

"I know that document exists because I gave it to Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne," said Cohen, referring to the former prosecutors who both resigned from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in March while saying in their resignation letter that Trump "is guilty of numerous felony violations."

The two prosecutors resigned because they were frustrated that newly elected district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is refusing to bring charges. Bragg disputed the claim.

See Cohen's full comments below:





Michael Cohen REACTS to Trump Contempt www.youtube.com

IN OTHER NEWS: Right-wing Michigan candidate claims he was 'not racist' when he said families should consist of white people